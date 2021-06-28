TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Delta Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for 3.7% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $48,090,825 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

NYSE TDG traded down $13.23 on Monday, hitting $659.99. 1,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,463. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $628.78. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $405.01 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

