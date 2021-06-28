Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 3,013 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 44.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $33.68 on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.70.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $466,242.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,047.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,425 shares of company stock worth $3,432,600 in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.