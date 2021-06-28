Trexquant Investment LP Invests $871,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $44.03 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

