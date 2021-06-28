Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $716,000 Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

VNT opened at $32.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

