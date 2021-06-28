Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 768 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,011,000 after acquiring an additional 95,880 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,998,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,116,000 after buying an additional 181,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,308,000 after buying an additional 192,959 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $439.81 on Monday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $257.96 and a 52 week high of $449.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.85.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

