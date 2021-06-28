Trexquant Investment LP Sells 923 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $349.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $237.35 and a twelve month high of $351.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

