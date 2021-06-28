Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Materion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Materion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Materion by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $78.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.58. Materion Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

