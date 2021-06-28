Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPH. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.83.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 53,807 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,300,000 after buying an additional 954,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 76,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

