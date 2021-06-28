Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,236,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Trimble by 957.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,290,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,353,000 after purchasing an additional 820,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $81.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

