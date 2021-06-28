Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) versus United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Financial Contrast

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Triumph Bancorp and United Community Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Bancorp 0 4 2 1 2.57 United Community Banks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $62.86, suggesting a potential downside of 18.76%. United Community Banks has a consensus price target of $23.17, suggesting a potential downside of 28.50%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than United Community Banks.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp 25.46% 14.39% 1.63% United Community Banks 27.81% 11.38% 1.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of United Community Banks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and United Community Banks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp $382.50 million 5.03 $64.02 million $2.26 34.23 United Community Banks $714.10 million 3.94 $164.09 million $1.98 16.36

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Bancorp. United Community Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats United Community Banks on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; factoring services to the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in northern and central Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 31 branches in central and eastern Colorado; and 2 branches in far western Kansas, as well as a branch office dedicated to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits. The company also offers investment products; wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities; reinsurance on a property insurance contract; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other financial services. It serves individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations. The company operates through 193 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida markets. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Blairsville, Georgia.

