TTC Price Down 7.8% This Week (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, Bittrex and Upbit. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00055263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.24 or 0.00670249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00039290 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.