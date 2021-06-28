Tutor Perini Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

TPC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.87. 503,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $706.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

