Ubiq Price Tops $0.21 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $23,449.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,500.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,102.30 or 0.06093510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.56 or 0.01462453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.77 or 0.00402220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00129338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.14 or 0.00620686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.16 or 0.00452617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.00340651 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

