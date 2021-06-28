UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,789,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 861,570 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.7% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Intel worth $1,586,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,696,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 240,956 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $56.94. 159,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,384,422. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $229.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.