UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $621.51 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 412,313 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $621,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after buying an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.00. 10,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,904. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $234.02. The stock has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

