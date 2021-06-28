UBS Group AG Has $3.44 Million Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677,748 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of 360 DigiTech worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of QFIN opened at $42.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.96. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

