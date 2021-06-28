UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,928 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 58,168 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $14,743,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.24. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

