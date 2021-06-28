UBS Group AG Raises Position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.30% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GAL opened at $46.17 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.73.

