UBS Group AG Sells 12,337 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,337 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of JinkoSolar worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

NYSE JKS opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.94.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.