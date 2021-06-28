UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,854,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $10,911,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 244,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,620,000 after purchasing an additional 183,954 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steven Madden stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 186.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $45.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

