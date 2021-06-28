UBS Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €61.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ABI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.23 ($77.92).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

