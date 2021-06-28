UGAS Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. UGAS has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $287,064.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UGAS has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.57 or 0.00607478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00037445 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars.

