UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in UGI by 37.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $47.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.