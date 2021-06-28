Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Update

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 5,700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UELKY remained flat at $$26.20 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.14. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $40.18.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

