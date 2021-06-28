United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Raised to $36.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

UNFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.11.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.27.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,271 shares of company stock valued at $8,843,557. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.