United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.25 and last traded at $37.26. 10,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,386,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $408,766.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,614,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,271 shares of company stock worth $8,843,557 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,114,000 after acquiring an additional 610,906 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 148,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 782,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

