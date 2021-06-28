V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,359 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 68.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,821,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573,399 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in V.F. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,020,000 after acquiring an additional 56,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $82.88 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.35.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

