Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,368,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 388,839 shares during the period. Vale accounts for 1.4% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $110,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after buying an additional 41,008,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after buying an additional 8,719,367 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 18.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,428,000 after buying an additional 1,614,324 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,659,000 after buying an additional 598,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.3% during the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,489,000 after buying an additional 264,011 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.41. 501,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,051,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

