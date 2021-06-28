Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Valero Energy worth $41,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $4,970,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 440.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO opened at $82.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -120.72, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.12.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

