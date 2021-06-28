Valor Latitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.99. 44,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 20,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLATU)

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.