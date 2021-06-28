Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $487,000 in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,555,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,583,000 after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,657,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 169,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 333.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATHM. Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $64.61 on Monday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.54.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

