Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,018,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.63. 68,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,067,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.