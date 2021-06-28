Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,996,000 after buying an additional 266,295 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $68.33 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

