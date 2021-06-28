Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,570 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $238.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $158.13 and a 1 year high of $238.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.