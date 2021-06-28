Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,818,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.12. 1,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,064. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

