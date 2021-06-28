Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $6,299,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 576.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 43,326 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.52. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.