Ventas, Inc. (VTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Ventas has decreased its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of -620.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Ventas stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

