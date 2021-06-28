Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Given New C$12.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$12.25 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Shares of VET traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.63. 157,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,363. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

