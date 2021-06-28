Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.25. 608,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,636. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -127.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

