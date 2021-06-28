Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.89

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 3239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -131.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,569,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,781,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after buying an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.