Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VWDRY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

VWDRY stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $12.49. 266,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,682. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.93. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

