Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Viavi Solutions worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.59 on Monday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.96.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $134,875.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at $9,827,019.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,119 shares of company stock worth $2,985,638 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

