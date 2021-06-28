Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,708,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $42,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $39,763.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,451.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,119 shares of company stock worth $2,985,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

