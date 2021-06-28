VIBE Hits One Day Volume of $3,377.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One VIBE coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $3,377.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00055263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $231.24 or 0.00670249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00039290 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.