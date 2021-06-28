Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Victrex stock remained flat at $$36.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. Victrex has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

