VideoCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $137,206.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $28.24 million and approximately $137,206.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00084735 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00041389 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,289,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

