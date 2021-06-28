Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) vs. QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Head-To-Head Contrast

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuinStreet and Viper Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $490.34 million 2.04 $18.10 million $0.34 54.82 Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Networks.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Viper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 3.98% 7.91% 5.31% Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Viper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

QuinStreet has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Networks has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for QuinStreet and Viper Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.48%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Viper Networks on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products It offers LED street lights, and parking lot and indoor lighting products, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

