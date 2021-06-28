Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stock Position Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,370,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 482,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.64% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $57,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,547,000 after buying an additional 174,868 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth $824,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth $6,870,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

