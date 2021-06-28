VNT Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $39,976.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $18.94 million and approximately $39,976.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

