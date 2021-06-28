Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce sales of $4.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $4.58 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $28.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $26.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.20 million, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $30.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

